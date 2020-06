Hebben jullie deze al gezien?

youtube.com/watch?v=DhdpG2XzRXQ

Actie vanaf 41.00

CNN:

edition.cnn.com/2020/06/14/us/atlanta...

"(Brooks) did not seem to present any kind of threat to anyone, and so the fact that it would escalate to his death just seems unreasonable," DA Paul Howard told CNN's Fredricka Whitfield on Sunday.

"It just seems like this is not the kind of conversation and incident that should have led to someone's death."

Brooks, 27, was shot dead by an officer Friday night at a Wendy's drive-through in the city after police moved to handcuff him for suspected driving under the influence, according to videos from the scene. The videos show that Brooks took an officer's Taser during the attempted arrest and then fired the Taser at the officers as he ran away.

Oordeel zelf....