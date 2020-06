De wereld is gek geworden!

RIP Little Britain: "Streamingdiensten verwijderen Little Britain om racistische stereotypen" joop.bnnvara.nl/nieuws/streamingdiens...

Gone with the wind.... and its gone

"Op-Ed: Hey, HBO, ‘Gone With the Wind’ romanticizes the horrors of slavery. Take it off your platform for now" www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2020-06...

Cancel Culture begint zo'n beetje de moderne Kulturkammer te worden.

"All of this shows the extent to which American journalism is now dominated by the same moral denunciation, 'safe space' demands, and identity-politics dogmas that began in the universities. The agents of this politics now dominate nearly all of America’s leading cultural institutions — museums, philanthropy, Hollywood, book publishers, even late-night talk shows.

"On matters deemed sacrosanct — and today that includes the view that America is root-and-branch racist — there is no room for debate. You must admit your failure to appreciate this orthodoxy and do penance, or you will not survive in the job."

