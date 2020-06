Biafra is so fucking based:

Rioting, the unbeatable high

Adrenaline shoots your nerves to the sky

Everyone knows this town is gonna blow

And it's all gonna blow right now

Now you can smash all the windows that you want

All you really need are some friends and a rock

Throwing a brick never felt so damn good

Smash more glass

Scream with a laugh

And wallow with the crowds

Watch them kicking people's ass

But you get to the place

Where the real slavedrivers live

It's walled off by the riot squad

Aiming guns right at your head

So you turn right around

And play right into their hands

And set your own neighborhood

Burning to the ground instead