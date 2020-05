: Van een White Paper van Apple betreffende gezichtsherkenning software: "To cater for "dramatic" changes to your looks, such as new facial hair or make-up, Face ID can use a temporary representation of your face if it was a good enough match to unlock the device." Face ID is designed to work with hats, scarves, glasses, contact lenses, and many sunglasses. Furthermore, it's designed to work indoors, outdoors, and even in total darkness