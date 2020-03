Zou dit de 'herinfecties' verklaren?

'The neuroinvasive potential of nconv19'

onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.10...

'may conceal itself in the neurons from the immune recognition, complete clearance of the virus may not be guaranteed even the patients have recovered from the acute infection'

'may also invade the central nervous system inducing neurological diseases'



'it is quite likely that the potential neuroinvason of SARS-CoV-2 plays an important role in the acute respiratory failure of COVID-19 patients.'

'the medical graduate student (24 years old) from Wuhan University, she must stay awake and breathe consciously and actively during the intensive care. She said that if she fell asleep, she might die because she had lost her natural breath'

En vooral dit:

'the precaution with masks will absolutely be the most effective measure to protect against the possible entry of the virus into the CNS.'

Mondkapjes zijn dus wel de beste bescherming die er is.





En dan nog dit: www.preprints.org/manuscript/202002.0...

'Analysis Reveals That the Reproductive System is Potentially at Risk from SARS-CoV-2'



Gewoon de griep mensen! Doorlopen!

We worden zo vreselijk dom gehouden.