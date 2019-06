Martin Brundle:

""That's not a penalty," says Martin Brundle. "That's a fair overtake. He's slightly ahead and the door was left open and he walked through it.

"Canada was about rejoining the track in an unsafe manner, it wasn't about it being an overtaking move which is fair when the driver has got the inside line, gone late on the breaks, he's obviously going to go a little bit past the apex.

"He opens the steering wheel slightly, but he's not run the driver off the road. I cannot see any way they can give a penalty for that.""