Zo moet het, Eren:

“It was a bad one, the winter of 1933. Wading home that night through flames of snow, my toes burning, my ears on fire, the snow swirling around me like a flock of angry nuns, I stopped dead in my tracks. The time had come to take stock. Fair weather or foul, certain forces in the world were at work trying to destroy me.”

-- 1ste alinea, John Fante, 1933 Was a Bad Year