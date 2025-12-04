Mr. Secretary General, Dear Mark,

Congratulations and thank you on your decisive action in The Hague, that was truly extraordinary, and something no one else dared to do. It makes us all safer.

You are flying into another big succes in the Nederlandse mediawereld this evening. It was not easy but we've got them all signed onto Mark Rutte Nederlander van het Jaar!

Mark, you have really driven us to a really, really important moment for Europe and Nederland, and the world. You will achieve something NO secretaris-generaal van de NAVO in decades could get done.

Nederland is going to pay in a BIG way, as they should, and it will be your win.

Safe travels and see you at De Elsevier Redactie Reünie with Ronit Palache and Wierd Duk,

GeenStijl