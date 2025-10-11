Ten eerste, het zijn stickers (zie foto 2). Ten tweede, het is extréém slecht 'ontworpen' (het zijn stock fonts) graffiti die eruit ziet alsof het bedoeld is voor een skatebaan-decor in een Nickelodeon-serie, en zelfs door die bril oogt het volledig gedateerd. Ten derde, dit krijg je dus als vrouwen. Maar goed, Canterbury Cathedral, voor het eerst gebouwd (en later vaak herbouwd) in 597 en daarmee een van de oudste christelijke gebouwen van Engeland. Doet wel vaker vlotte projectjes zoals silent disco's, en nu dus dit: "The “Hear Us” installation is the culmination of poet Alex Vellis and curator Jacquiline Creswell’s collaboration with marginalised communities and a team of skilled artists to create vibrant handwritten literature responding to the question “What would you ask God?”"

Heel diep allemaal door poëet Alex Vellis ("they/them, vegan, queer"), zo diep zelfs dat VP JD Vance een kanttekening plaatst: "It is weird to me that these people don't see the irony of honoring "marginalized communities" by making a beautiful historical building really ugly." En ook Elon heeft naar goed gebruik veel minder origineel en leuk commentaar: "Relentless anti-Western propaganda has made so many people in the West want to suicide their own culture. Unfortunately, propaganda works." Meer beeld na de breek.