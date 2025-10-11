Graffitiproject voor "achtergestelde minderheden" in Canterbury Cathedral geen unaniem succes
Jaaaaa even wat klassieke OPHEF
Ten eerste, het zijn stickers (zie foto 2). Ten tweede, het is extréém slecht 'ontworpen' (het zijn stock fonts) graffiti die eruit ziet alsof het bedoeld is voor een skatebaan-decor in een Nickelodeon-serie, en zelfs door die bril oogt het volledig gedateerd. Ten derde, dit krijg je dus als vrouwen. Maar goed, Canterbury Cathedral, voor het eerst gebouwd (en later vaak herbouwd) in 597 en daarmee een van de oudste christelijke gebouwen van Engeland. Doet wel vaker vlotte projectjes zoals silent disco's, en nu dus dit: "The “Hear Us” installation is the culmination of poet Alex Vellis and curator Jacquiline Creswell’s collaboration with marginalised communities and a team of skilled artists to create vibrant handwritten literature responding to the question “What would you ask God?”"
Heel diep allemaal door poëet Alex Vellis ("they/them, vegan, queer"), zo diep zelfs dat VP JD Vance een kanttekening plaatst: "It is weird to me that these people don't see the irony of honoring "marginalized communities" by making a beautiful historical building really ugly." En ook Elon heeft naar goed gebruik veel minder origineel en leuk commentaar: "Relentless anti-Western propaganda has made so many people in the West want to suicide their own culture. Unfortunately, propaganda works." Meer beeld na de breek.
It is weird to me that these people don't see the irony of honoring "marginalized communities" by making a beautiful historical building really ugly. https://t.co/j7GEtCFsMY— JD Vance (@JDVance) October 10, 2025
Just when you think the Church of England couldn’t descend any further…— Piers Baker (@phmbaker) October 10, 2025
Canterbury Cathedral is literally graffitiing itself and celebrating it as art pic.twitter.com/jcHLdKiWDc
Ondertussen
There are over 500 mosques in London, but these Muslims chose to pray on the grounds of Westminster Abbey, the most sacred site in the Anglican Church.— Dr. Maalouf (@realMaalouf) November 20, 2024
Why?! pic.twitter.com/n1jr9Mpg5h
This is absolutely insane. An entire legion of Muslim men encircled Melbourne’s Cathedral pic.twitter.com/JIFAt5jISc— Poor Soul (@Porsulfrom) July 7, 2025
Is zo
There are cathedrals everywhere for those with the eyes to see. pic.twitter.com/IRTRKaJyiG— Daniel Heaton (@2D0XPS) October 10, 2025
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
Islamitische snotneus bezoekt Europese kerk, vervloekt vrouwelijke bezoekers in het Arabisch
Het is wat met die jeugd van tegenwoordig
Ontkerkelijking zet door, aantal moslims stijgt
Wel explosieve toename van leden van de KLIMAATKERK
Kerk op Urk verbreekt banden met andere kerk, want andere kerk tolereert homo's
Hoe langer de rok, hoe natter het hok!