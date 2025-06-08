Er was eind april dus een 'fysieke schermutseling' tussen Elon en Amerikaanse MinFin Scott Bessent, die er vrij weerbaar uitziet. We citeren de Washington Post gewoon even direct om misverstanden te voorkomen:

"After Bessent and Musk exited the Oval Office and began walking down the hallway, the two men started to exchange insults, Bannon said, adding that Bessent brought up Musk’s claims that he would uncover more than $1 trillion in wasteful and fraudulent government spending, which Musk had not succeeded at doing. “Scott said, ‘You’re a fraud. You’re a total fraud,’” Bannon said in an interview. Musk then rammed his shoulder into Bessent’s rib cage “like a rugby player,” Bannon said, and Bessent hit him back. Multiple people stepped in to break up the scrum as the two men reached the national security adviser’s office, and Musk was shuffled out of the West Wing. “President Trump heard about it and said, ‘This is too much,’” Bannon said."

Toestanden. In ander nieuws zei Trump gisteravond dat zijn relatie met Musk waarschijnlijk voorbij is. NBC News schrijft: "Asked if he thought his relationship with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was over, Trump said, “I would assume so, yeah.” Trump’s comments were the most extensive since he and Musk exchanged threats and attacks on X and Truth Social earlier this week. (...) There would be “serious consequences” if tech mogul Elon Musk funds Democratic candidates to run against Republicans who vote in favor of the GOP’s sweeping budget bill."