achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

Steve Bannon in Washington Post: 'Fysieke vechtpartij tussen Elon en MinFin Scott Bessent"

Dat mankind (niet Bessent)

"Elon wat is er met je oog gebeurd?"

Er was eind april dus een 'fysieke schermutseling' tussen Elon en Amerikaanse MinFin Scott Bessent, die er vrij weerbaar uitziet. We citeren de Washington Post gewoon even direct om misverstanden te voorkomen: 

"After Bessent and Musk exited the Oval Office and began walking down the hallway, the two men started to exchange insults, Bannon said, adding that Bessent brought up Musk’s claims that he would uncover more than $1 trillion in wasteful and fraudulent government spending, which Musk had not succeeded at doing. “Scott said, ‘You’re a fraud. You’re a total fraud,’” Bannon said in an interview. Musk then rammed his shoulder into Bessent’s rib cage “like a rugby player,” Bannon said, and Bessent hit him back. Multiple people stepped in to break up the scrum as the two men reached the national security adviser’s office, and Musk was shuffled out of the West Wing. “President Trump heard about it and said, ‘This is too much,’” Bannon said."

Toestanden. In ander nieuws zei Trump gisteravond dat zijn relatie met Musk waarschijnlijk voorbij is. NBC News schrijft: "Asked if he thought his relationship with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was over, Trump said, “I would assume so, yeah.” Trump’s comments were the most extensive since he and Musk exchanged threats and attacks on X and Truth Social earlier this week. (...) There would be “serious consequences” if tech mogul Elon Musk funds Democratic candidates to run against Republicans who vote in favor of the GOP’s sweeping budget bill."

Tags: Trump , Elon, Bessent
@Spartacus | 08-06-25 | 09:02 | 180 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Trump: Poetin "has gone absolutely CRAZY!"

Maar Zelensky krijgt er ook van langs: "Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop."

@Spartacus | 26-05-25 | 08:30 | 375 reacties

Trump: "Einde aan alle sancties tegen Syrië"

Shout-out naar kroonprins Mohammad bin Salman en Erdogan (van Trump)

@Dorbeck | 13-05-25 | 19:00 | 118 reacties
Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur|Online Casino iDeal
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.