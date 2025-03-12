Number one, it's a great product, as good as it gets—and number two, because @ElonMusk has devoted his energy and his life to doing this and I think he has been treated very unfairly… pic.twitter.com/6qrfwrbT0f

Zit dus als volgt: het gaat matig met Tesla's aandelenkoers sinds Elon Trumps rechterhand en onbenoemde Minister van Sanering is, en hij zich om de dag online en om de week in het echt op manieren uit die niet per se heel aantrekkelijk zijn. Daarmee verwerd Tesla's aandeel tot een soort doorlopende motie van vertrouwen of wantrouwen in het Witte Huis, en voor Elons vele 'vijanden' een manier om hem en daarmee Trump te ondermijnen.

Of zoals Trump dat noemt: "But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s “baby,” in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for." Het is natuurlijk niet 'illegaal' om geen Tesla meer te kopen omdat Elon je tegenstaat, maar hey. En in plaats van Tesla en Trump proberen te ontvlechten wordt de Trumpiaanse vlucht naar voren gekozen, en is het Witte Huis voortaan een Tesla showroom.

