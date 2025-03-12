Bail-out! Trump probeert aandeel Tesla te redden
Elektrische auto kopen to own the libs!
Number one, it's a great product, as good as it gets—and number two, because @ElonMusk has devoted his energy and his life to doing this and I think he has been treated very unfairly… pic.twitter.com/6qrfwrbT0f— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2025
Zit dus als volgt: het gaat matig met Tesla's aandelenkoers sinds Elon Trumps rechterhand en onbenoemde Minister van Sanering is, en hij zich om de dag online en om de week in het echt op manieren uit die niet per se heel aantrekkelijk zijn. Daarmee verwerd Tesla's aandeel tot een soort doorlopende motie van vertrouwen of wantrouwen in het Witte Huis, en voor Elons vele 'vijanden' een manier om hem en daarmee Trump te ondermijnen.
Of zoals Trump dat noemt: "But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s “baby,” in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for." Het is natuurlijk niet 'illegaal' om geen Tesla meer te kopen omdat Elon je tegenstaat, maar hey. En in plaats van Tesla en Trump proberen te ontvlechten wordt de Trumpiaanse vlucht naar voren gekozen, en is het Witte Huis voortaan een Tesla showroom.
Meer belangrijk beeld na de breek.
De patiënt
De arts
Elon Musk: “As a function of the great policies of President Trump and his administration, and as an act of faith in America, Tesla is going to DOUBLE vehicle output in the United States within the next two years…” pic.twitter.com/g8jY77yxtP— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2025
Mee is niet wat het valt
Kudlow: "How are you running your other businesses?"— The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 10, 2025
Elon Musk: "With great difficulty." pic.twitter.com/VSHL2xEuI3
queen
It’s Tesla, baby! I bought it to support @elonmusk @DOGE. We, the free people must defeat the leftists/Marxists/communist mobs or they will destroy America! pic.twitter.com/dC0UmqJwZj— Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) March 10, 2025
king
As promised yesterday, I Just ordered my new self driving Tesla! Over 1000HP, 0-60 in 2.0 seconds!— Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) March 11, 2025
Details on how to win the Tesla of your Choice soon on https://t.co/9hkyEX1UVi! pic.twitter.com/PSCCtUsXK2
prins
Rob Jetten zwaar ongemakkelijk voor de camera: ‘Ja, ik rij een Tesla’ - https://t.co/MzeKaqQtXI— Mediacourant.nl (@Mediacourant) March 12, 2025
b a n g e r z
Tbf “buy an electric car to own the libs” feels like an amazing place for 2025 politics to land https://t.co/9OROxU5IcS— James Ball (@jamesrbuk) March 11, 2025
Uitstekende foto's
Trump and his Tesla pic.twitter.com/FP7i12dKS9— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) March 11, 2025
🇺🇸 President Trump— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 12, 2025
🇺🇸 @ElonMusk
🇺🇸 Lil X
🇺🇸 Tesla pic.twitter.com/LvKpkGlYDz
Dit is waar
I was in Extinction Rebellion for several years. I produced over 60 videos for them and helped with several protests.— Lachlan Phillips exo/acc 👾 (@bitcloud) March 12, 2025
I can tell you directly: It was never about the climate. It was about controlling you.
Specifically, it was about mobilising 3.5% of the population into… https://t.co/VjgAUXeSpE
