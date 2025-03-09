achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

Milities Syrische 'overheid' "executeren minstens 745 Alawitische en christelijke burgers", ook 'Nederlanders' roepen op tot genocide

Soennitisch bedrijfsuitje loopt uit hand

Deze echte Bosschenaar heeft een Nederlands paspoort

Fraai hè, dat Nederlandse paspoort (story 4) van bovenstaande Asil Kashef. En onderstaand nog zo'n deerne! Syrië is weer veilig voor soennieten, dus niemand weet nog wat deze mensen hier doen. De situatie samengevat: milities van de Alawitische (en Assadistische) minderheid startten een rebellie die ze nooit konden winnen, en als reactie reed echt elke soennitische militie naar de kust om de opstand neer te slaan. Dat ontaardde bijna meteen in de sektarische animositeit van weleer, waarbij volgens de Syrian Observatory for Human Rights minstens 745 Alawitische en christelijke burgers geëxecuteerd werden. Veel daarvan zag u hier al terug op beeld, en mocht u zich geroepen voelen ook hier weer na de breek een hele sloot aan doffe NSWF-ellende.

De Syrische overheid, voor zover dat na deze blamage nog een overheid genoemd kan worden, zegt dat "individuele gevallen van wandaden onderzocht worden", en belooft orde te herstellen. Eerst geloven, dan zien. Syrische leider Al-Shaara/Jolani verscheen gisteravond in een moskee voor een toespraak en noemde de toestand "the expected challenges of a country” following the fall of the Assad Regime; further adding, “we must preserve national unity and civil peace in the country and we have the ability to live together.”"

Nog eentje!

NL paspoort dame bovenaan

NFSW - doffe ellende

Al-Shaara/Jolani spreekt moskee toe

Tags: Syrië, genocide, Nederlanders
@Spartacus | 09-03-25 | 13:04 | 335 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.