Milities Syrische 'overheid' "executeren minstens 745 Alawitische en christelijke burgers", ook 'Nederlanders' roepen op tot genocide
Soennitisch bedrijfsuitje loopt uit hand
Deze echte Bosschenaar heeft een Nederlands paspoort
Ook vanuit Nederland wordt opgeroepen om de Alawieten in Syrië uit te roeien. Deze vrouw uit Den Bosch wil dat dat ze in stukken worden gesneden en in de zee gegooid "zodat de vissen geen honger hebben" . Waanzin. En filmpje heeft 2 miljoen views op Tiktok. Ik heb clip vertaald: pic.twitter.com/grAKpIwa43— Harald Doornbos (@HaraldDoornbos) March 9, 2025
Fraai hè, dat Nederlandse paspoort (story 4) van bovenstaande Asil Kashef. En onderstaand nog zo'n deerne! Syrië is weer veilig voor soennieten, dus niemand weet nog wat deze mensen hier doen. De situatie samengevat: milities van de Alawitische (en Assadistische) minderheid startten een rebellie die ze nooit konden winnen, en als reactie reed echt elke soennitische militie naar de kust om de opstand neer te slaan. Dat ontaardde bijna meteen in de sektarische animositeit van weleer, waarbij volgens de Syrian Observatory for Human Rights minstens 745 Alawitische en christelijke burgers geëxecuteerd werden. Veel daarvan zag u hier al terug op beeld, en mocht u zich geroepen voelen ook hier weer na de breek een hele sloot aan doffe NSWF-ellende.
De Syrische overheid, voor zover dat na deze blamage nog een overheid genoemd kan worden, zegt dat "individuele gevallen van wandaden onderzocht worden", en belooft orde te herstellen. Eerst geloven, dan zien. Syrische leider Al-Shaara/Jolani verscheen gisteravond in een moskee voor een toespraak en noemde de toestand "the expected challenges of a country” following the fall of the Assad Regime; further adding, “we must preserve national unity and civil peace in the country and we have the ability to live together.”"
Nog eentje!
Palestinian (Syrian) Qamar Abu Amr, who holds Dutch citizenship, calls on ISIS terrorists (HTS) in Syria to kill them ”Alawites” and throw them in the mountains for dogs!— Azat (@AzatAlsalim) March 9, 2025
pic.twitter.com/kwbQMo6o37
NL paspoort dame bovenaan
NFSW - doffe ellende
Watch the filth of the terrorist ISIS Golani and his dirty, filthy, terrorist Turkish mercenaries. What are they doing to our Alawite brothers on the Syrian coast? pic.twitter.com/fHFLudlxmq— dc.xaled 🕊️🟩☀️🟥🕊️daqori (@DDaqori7543) March 8, 2025
هيئة تحرير الشام في #الساحل تقوم بقتل العلويين العُزّل وبعدها التنكيل في جثثهم بهذه الطريقة السيئة للغاية.— توثيق أنتهاكات سوريا (@Syriaviolations) March 8, 2025
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in the #coast is killing unarmed Alawites and then mutilating their bodies in this extremely bad way. pic.twitter.com/c1X4zBKKOe
International Women’s Day in Syria. pic.twitter.com/rbqfRkm9EC— Rūm ☦︎ن (@Syrian_Rumm) March 9, 2025
a Golani Terrorist After executing 2 elderly films proudly saying this is the fate of the “Infidel sons of pigs” pic.twitter.com/37BJ6h01QM— Rūm ☦︎ن (@Syrian_Rumm) March 9, 2025
This is Syrian where Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julaniare bullying Christians. They are lucky to be alive.— David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) March 9, 2025
Barbaric scum. pic.twitter.com/r7ZMqMKlHR
This is life in Syrian for Christians, Alawites & Druze who are being ethnically cleansed by the ISIS inspired forces of Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, AKA Abu Mohammad al-Julani. This is highly moving.— David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) March 9, 2025
"Yes, I am Syrian, and my whole family is in Syria. They are sitting at home,… pic.twitter.com/zxAXeV9kPV
🇸🇾 Inhumane and sad events in Syria pic.twitter.com/f4HjCmSgZB— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) March 9, 2025
مشاهد من خطف المدنيين من الأطفال وكبار السن في الساحل السوري ونقلهم بالسيارات إلى المقابر الجماعية وذلك لانتمائهم للطائفة العلوية. pic.twitter.com/JIBIgDVZkt— ابو درندش العسكري (@AlaskreeDrndesh) March 8, 2025
Al-Shaara/Jolani spreekt moskee toe
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa attending prayers this morning at a mosque in the Mezzeh Neighborhood of Damascus, stating that what has been occurring in the northwest over the last few days “is the expected challenges of a country” following the fall of the Assad Regime;… pic.twitter.com/JqnJTqirJJ— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 9, 2025
Reaguursels
