Syrische 'overheid' slaat Alawitische opstand neer, burgers smeken om Russische bescherming, veel executies, lichamen op straat en achter auto's
Oplopende spanningen in het Midden-Oosten!
Paar dingen onduidelijk, namelijk hoeveel van de vele boven- en onderstaande doden 'burgers' zijn en hoezeer die Arabische milities in Turkse staatsvoertuigen betrokken waren. Maar het resultaat is er naar: op beeld minstens tientallen slachtoffers van executies, executies per nekschot op beeld en het tergen van oudere burgers. Zie alle beelden na de breek.
Maar nu rijst natuurlijk de vraag: hoezeer is dit de schuld van de rechtgeleide Syrische leider Al-Sharaa/Jolani? Het lijkt erop dat hij twee keuzes had: of deze substantiële Alawitische/Assadistische opstand grondgebied en basissen laten veroveren. Of zijn milities erop afsturen, wetende dat hij maar zeer beperkte invloed heeft op hun wraakzucht op het slagveld.
Soennitische traditie: naar je eigen nekschot toe kruipen
Point blank executie
Soennitische traditie, het Sleepie. Ramadan Mubarak!
SYRIA: Jolani Forces Drag and Parade Pro-Assad Fighter’s Body with a Vehicle— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 7, 2025
Happy Ramadan 🌙 pic.twitter.com/C61V2B1Bjg
(eind 2024)
Videos of retribution are starting to come out of Syria.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 10, 2024
This video shows an Assad official being dragged behind a car and whipped with leather belts. pic.twitter.com/2Rz2RxFXJc
Soennitisch bedrijfsuitje
Egyptian terrorists in the new Syrian army of Jolani aka ISIS 2.0 say that they are heading toward the Alawite coast to decapitate Alawites & torture Shias— AlawiteMuslimDefenceLeague (@AlawiteLeague) March 6, 2025
The New Syrian army is international group of Islamist settlers & occupiers brought by Erdogan@mfa_russia @gidonsaar pic.twitter.com/xCz2zFpJKE
🇸🇾 Beatings and humiliation of Alawites in Syria under the Al-Julani regime...— DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) March 7, 2025
Collective punishment for the so-called "Alawite uprising" has spiraled out of control. pic.twitter.com/Ldgk25XfCI
סוריה: ברשת מתפרסמים תיעודים בהם נראים תומכי המשטר החדש כשהם משפילים את תומכי אסד ומאלצים אותם ללכת על ארבע pic.twitter.com/IwOwLMr2UP— כל החדשות בזמן אמת (@Saher_News_24_7) March 7, 2025
Alawieten smeken om bescherming bij Russische luchtmachtbasis
🗣 Residents of Jabla, Latakia province, rallied in front of the Hmeimim airbase, urging the Russian army to support them against Tahrir al-Sham militants and to defend those opposing the Julani government in the Syrian Sahel region. #Syria #Russia pic.twitter.com/e66kzTOtwp— IWN (@A7_Mirza) March 7, 2025
Goes hard (schoten ze op drones?)
Syria is completely out of control. This was apparently last night. pic.twitter.com/CBbyE3ibJy— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2025
Oorlog, schijnt dat te heten
Heavy clashes are continuing to occur in the Latakia Governorate of Northwestern Syria, as forces of the Syrian Government continue to advance against pro-Assad militias, with upwards of 180 opposition fighters said to have been eliminated so far. The Syrian military has also now… pic.twitter.com/UvIKbF1TVf— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 7, 2025
Amid reports of multiple massacres carried out by HTS/interim gov’t forces against Alawites in Latakia, we now also have the first footage of HTS dropping barrel bombs on towns in Latakia. Big ”now it’s our turn” energy, which sucks when you’re talking about war crimes https://t.co/7PYJRqBlsv— Hugo Kaaman (@HKaaman) March 7, 2025