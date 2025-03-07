achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

Syrische 'overheid' slaat Alawitische opstand neer, burgers smeken om Russische bescherming, veel executies, lichamen op straat en achter auto's

Oplopende spanningen in het Midden-Oosten!

Paar dingen onduidelijk, namelijk hoeveel van de vele boven- en onderstaande doden 'burgers' zijn en hoezeer die Arabische milities in Turkse staatsvoertuigen betrokken waren. Maar het resultaat is er naar: op beeld minstens tientallen slachtoffers van executies, executies per nekschot op beeld en het tergen van oudere burgers. Zie alle beelden na de breek.

Maar nu rijst natuurlijk de vraag: hoezeer is dit de schuld van de rechtgeleide Syrische leider Al-Sharaa/Jolani? Het lijkt erop dat hij twee keuzes had: of deze substantiële Alawitische/Assadistische opstand grondgebied en basissen laten veroveren. Of zijn milities erop afsturen, wetende dat hij maar zeer beperkte invloed heeft op hun wraakzucht op het slagveld.

Soennitische traditie: naar je eigen nekschot toe kruipen

Point blank executie

Soennitische traditie, het Sleepie. Ramadan Mubarak!

(eind 2024)

Soennitisch bedrijfsuitje

Alawieten smeken om bescherming bij Russische luchtmachtbasis

Goes hard (schoten ze op drones?)

Oorlog, schijnt dat te heten

@Spartacus | 07-03-25 | 14:50 | 259 reacties

Reaguursels

Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.