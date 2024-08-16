Duitse tankgeneraal verlekkert zich aan invasie Koersk. Russische NPO pessimistisch: "We moeten voorbereid zijn op offeren grensgebieden"
Maar: ook beeld van Oekraïense verliezen blijft gestaag binnenkomen, waaronder meerdere HIMARS en dat is zeldzaam. Zie collectie na breek
Tijd is een platte cirkel
A German Tank General discussing Kursk in 2024?— C Schmitz (@chrisschmitz) August 15, 2024
Enjoy this 20 minute in depth analysis on the Ukrainian Offensive by General Dr. Freuding of the German Army.
He is the former commander of the 9th Panzerlehr Brigade and current head of the Ukraine Staff of the German Ministry of… pic.twitter.com/eCSEpktcSc
Het is allemaal weer niet bij te houden, maar we proberen het toch. Het ISW vat samen dat Ruslands offensief in Donetsk momentum en grond blijft winnen, maar dat Oekraïne het initiatief in Koersk blijft behouden:
"The Kremlin and the Russian military command are creating a complicated, overlapping, and so far, ineffective command and control (C2) structure for the Russian response to the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast. (...) Russian forces are maintaining their relatively high offensive tempo in Donetsk Oblast, demonstrating that the Russian military command continues to prioritize advances in eastern Ukraine even as Ukraine is pressuring Russian forces within Kursk Oblast."
Zelensky beweert dat Oekraïne nu 1150 vierkante kilometer aan Russisch grondgebied bezet. Het eindspel of operationele doel ervan is - zelfs voor het Pentagon - nog altijd onduidelijk.
Meer beeld dan u lief is, na de breek.
Ondertussen op Russische NPO: "We moeten voorbereid zijn op ergste scenario, het opofferen van grensgebieden"
Écht heel jonge Russische dienstplichtigen nu krijgsgevangenen
Russian POWs from Kursk region.— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 15, 2024
Some of them appear to be barely 18 years old. pic.twitter.com/SSdrAI2Jff
Nog meer Russisch/Tsjetsjeense krijgsgevangenen
More Chechens from Grozny were captured in the Kursk region. Just to remind you, the distance from Grozny to Kursk oblast is about 1500km. pic.twitter.com/jqwZpZEblL— Ukraine - Combat Footage Archive 🇬🇪 🇺🇦 (@Bodbe6) August 15, 2024
Nog meer Russisch NPO-pessimisme
Generally state TV is still claiming that Russian forces are firmly in control of the situation in Kursk, but a few clear signs of pessimism have emerged— Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) August 15, 2024
Karen Shakhnazarov warns that "if such blunders continue, we could lose! This isn’t defeatism! This isn’t scaremongering!" pic.twitter.com/bUWsjq0I15
Commander of Akhmat, Alaudinov, did not expect that in the 21st century, someone could attack Russia so treacherously. pic.twitter.com/VpTHHSmPnR— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) August 16, 2024
Zo hey
Advancing Ukrainian forces in Kursk captured a fully intact T-90M tank of the Russian army.— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) August 15, 2024
It is absolutely obvious that Russians cannot establish a coherent frontline and constantly lose troops and hardware by being outflanked.
Source: Telegram / Mag_Vodogray pic.twitter.com/O4d4AbTJrc
Veel gedode Russische FSB-troepen
18+ Ukrainian forces clearing Russian trenches in Kursk region. pic.twitter.com/TzdaPrFGjo— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 15, 2024
Maar ook beeld van Oekraïense verliezen blijven binnenkomen
🇷🇺🇺🇦Russian Warrior shoots a video of the aftermath of a direct clash with a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in the Kursk region — as a result, everyone who came with a sword lay down to fertilize the soil.— Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) August 16, 2024
- warhistoryalconafter pic.twitter.com/sylYBgjdFM
Ellende aan Oekraïense zijde
‼️🇺🇦🏴☠️ "We are constantly being thrown to the slaughter": a captured Ukrainian serviceman spoke about the invasion of the Kursk region— Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) August 16, 2024
▪️A Ukrainian sergeant said that the main role in developing the plan for the invasion of the Kursk region was assigned to Western instructors.… pic.twitter.com/E92GS6nDgS
🇺🇦🇷🇺 “Everyone’s dead”— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) August 16, 2024
The cleanup of one of the Ukranian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kursk region. No prisoners to take. pic.twitter.com/EiIJVWFsxz
Vrouwelijke Oekraïense krijgsgevangene
🇺🇦 Ukraine's award-winning DEI program on full display here: Russians capture female soldier. pic.twitter.com/NuCzx07f41— DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) August 15, 2024
Vermeende HIMARS-verliezen, en dat is zeldzaam
This night in the border area of Sumy Oblast, two more AFU MLRSs shelling Kursk Oblast were destroyed by Iskander OTRK strikes.— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) August 16, 2024
The source claims HIMARS, but you can’t see what it is on the video. pic.twitter.com/eODjCqExmj
RU gunships
Russian Mi-28 in night pursuit— S p r i n t e r (@SprinterFamily) August 16, 2024
The crew of the Mi-28NM helicopter attacked during the night the concentration of personnel and armored military equipment of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border zone of the Kursk region. pic.twitter.com/GNO92hqyjC
Maar dit was een Russische friendly fire
The aftermath, as filmed by the Ukrainian 225th Brigade after finishing off the vehicles with drone dropped grenades. https://t.co/pm34bMZyC2https://t.co/qL0tR9vL6b pic.twitter.com/3UpO84mt6h— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 15, 2024
ghehe
https://t.co/Xbj8FPOs0h pic.twitter.com/G1EQoIKXTo— Andrii, н△рдеп✙➔🇺🇦 (@MehAndrii) August 15, 2024
