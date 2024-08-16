A German Tank General discussing Kursk in 2024? Enjoy this 20 minute in depth analysis on the Ukrainian Offensive by General Dr. Freuding of the German Army. He is the former commander of the 9th Panzerlehr Brigade and current head of the Ukraine Staff of the German Ministry of… pic.twitter.com/eCSEpktcSc

Het is allemaal weer niet bij te houden, maar we proberen het toch. Het ISW vat samen dat Ruslands offensief in Donetsk momentum en grond blijft winnen, maar dat Oekraïne het initiatief in Koersk blijft behouden:

"The Kremlin and the Russian military command are creating a complicated, overlapping, and so far, ineffective command and control (C2) structure for the Russian response to the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast. (...) Russian forces are maintaining their relatively high offensive tempo in Donetsk Oblast, demonstrating that the Russian military command continues to prioritize advances in eastern Ukraine even as Ukraine is pressuring Russian forces within Kursk Oblast."

Zelensky beweert dat Oekraïne nu 1150 vierkante kilometer aan Russisch grondgebied bezet. Het eindspel of operationele doel ervan is - zelfs voor het Pentagon - nog altijd onduidelijk.

Meer beeld dan u lief is, na de breek.