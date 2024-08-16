achtergrond

Geenstijl

login

word lid

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

Duitse tankgeneraal verlekkert zich aan invasie Koersk. Russische NPO pessimistisch: "We moeten voorbereid zijn op offeren grensgebieden"

Maar: ook beeld van Oekraïense verliezen blijft gestaag binnenkomen, waaronder meerdere HIMARS en dat is zeldzaam. Zie collectie na breek

Tijd is een platte cirkel

Het is allemaal weer niet bij te houden, maar we proberen het toch. Het ISW vat samen dat Ruslands offensief in Donetsk momentum en grond blijft winnen, maar dat Oekraïne het initiatief in Koersk blijft behouden:

"The Kremlin and the Russian military command are creating a complicated, overlapping, and so far, ineffective command and control (C2) structure for the Russian response to the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast. (...) Russian forces are maintaining their relatively high offensive tempo in Donetsk Oblast, demonstrating that the Russian military command continues to prioritize advances in eastern Ukraine even as Ukraine is pressuring Russian forces within Kursk Oblast."

Zelensky beweert dat Oekraïne nu 1150 vierkante kilometer aan Russisch grondgebied bezet. Het eindspel of operationele doel ervan is - zelfs voor het Pentagon - nog altijd onduidelijk.

Meer beeld dan u lief is, na de breek.

Ondertussen op Russische NPO: "We moeten voorbereid zijn op ergste scenario, het opofferen van grensgebieden"

Écht heel jonge Russische dienstplichtigen nu krijgsgevangenen

Nog meer Russisch/Tsjetsjeense krijgsgevangenen

Nog meer Russisch NPO-pessimisme

Zo hey

Veel gedode Russische FSB-troepen

Maar ook beeld van Oekraïense verliezen blijven binnenkomen

Ellende aan Oekraïense zijde

Vrouwelijke Oekraïense krijgsgevangene

Vermeende HIMARS-verliezen, en dat is zeldzaam

RU gunships

Maar dit was een Russische friendly fire

ghehe

Tags: Koersk, Rusland, Oekraïne
@Spartacus | 16-08-24 | 13:00 | 239 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

'Aanslag op synagoge en kerk in Russische deelrepubliek Dagestan'

'Priester onthoofd, meerdere dodelijke slachtoffers, waaronder tien agenten'

@Schots, scheef | 23-06-24 | 19:26 | 376 reacties
Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|CasinoScout.nl|Blog