"Japanese stocks imploding, Iranian attack imminent, UK race war, US president memoryholed, Ukrainian lines folding, tech bubble popping, crypto collapsing. It's not too late to admit it. Say it. Say something will happen." pic.twitter.com/GPk4AEeK2t

Japans Nikkei 225 keldert met 12,4%, volgens deze meme door corporate governance reform. CNN schrijft: "The Nikkei 225 index of leading stocks in Tokyo lost a staggering 4,451 points, its biggest drop in history. The index closed more than 12% down, taking its losses since early July to 25% and entering bear market territory. “That was a crash. It smelled like 1987,” Neil Newman, head of strategy at Astris Advisory in Tokyo, told CNN."

Dan de tech-aandelen. Reuters schrijft daarover: "Shares of European tech and semiconductor stocks were down on Monday, as worries over a possible U.S. recession after soft data gripped financial markets and triggered a rush out of this year's top-performing stocks and into safe-haven assets." Concreet komt dat neer op STOXX -4,1%, STOXX600 -3%, ASM International -12% en afgelopen vrijdag nog 13%, ASML -4% en teleurstellende kwartaalcijfers van Nvidia en Intel.

Wat ook keldert? Al het andere en het woord "RECESSIE" wordt gebezigd.

Gelukkig beschermt bitcoin tegen infla- NOU VANDAAG NIET: afgelopen vijf dagen -21,3%! Er is maar 1 manier uit deze ellende, en dan moet de Iraanse vergeldingsaanval op Israël nog beginnen!