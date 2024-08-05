achtergrond

Beurzen, crypto, tech-aandelen, Japan, ALLES KELDERT. Behalve Lockheed Martin (+30%)

hodl

Geen idee wat er speelt maar deze tweet is onze vakbron

Japans Nikkei 225 keldert met 12,4%, volgens deze meme door corporate governance reform. CNN schrijft: "The Nikkei 225 index of leading stocks in Tokyo lost a staggering 4,451 points, its biggest drop in history. The index closed more than 12% down, taking its losses since early July to 25% and entering bear market territory. “That was a crash. It smelled like 1987,” Neil Newman, head of strategy at Astris Advisory in Tokyo, told CNN."

Dan de tech-aandelen. Reuters schrijft daarover: "Shares of European tech and semiconductor stocks were down on Monday, as worries over a possible U.S. recession after soft data gripped financial markets and triggered a rush out of this year's top-performing stocks and into safe-haven assets." Concreet komt dat neer op STOXX -4,1%, STOXX600 -3%, ASM International -12% en afgelopen vrijdag nog 13%, ASML -4% en teleurstellende kwartaalcijfers van Nvidia en Intel.

Wat ook keldert? Al het andere en het woord "RECESSIE" wordt gebezigd.

Gelukkig beschermt bitcoin tegen infla- NOU VANDAAG NIET: afgelopen vijf dagen -21,3%! Er is maar 1 manier uit deze ellende, en dan moet de Iraanse vergeldingsaanval op Israël nog beginnen!

Er rest maar 1 uitweg: long op long range cruise missiles

Drrrrraaadje ("Bitcoin is not doing much to beat the 'three tech stocks in a trenchcoat' allegations")

@Spartacus | 05-08-24 | 13:04

