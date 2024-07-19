Uitgevallen VrijMibo
Anyone watching you in the water would think: 'A siren!'
Winner in the women's swimming event, you seem
strange on the screen of my inglorious life.
While you smile in triumph I tie a thread,
a thin unbreakable thing, to your toe
but you stride past without noticing me.
Your friends, young like yourself, crowd round
and make a noise in the bar; and then
just for a moment cloud-shadow, a grave
motherly shadow shivers down from your
eyebrows to the proud, beautiful chin
and joins your rising to my own setting sun.
Prettig weekend. En be nice.
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
@Zorro | 06-07-24 | 10:25 | 228 reacties
Mensen booswoest op Powned om tietenfilmpje
Tja, wat moeten we hiervan vinden?
@Mosterd | 04-06-24 | 11:00 | 88 reacties
HOERA & historisch! Porno op Twitter
Elon Musk extreem mooie lul