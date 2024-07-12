achtergrond

Hoe is het nu met Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, JB Pritzker, Josh Shapiro en Hillary Clinton?

Met Biden gaat het slecht, dus hoe vaart de rest?

Kamala: goed

Ja weet je, veel langer is de Democratische shortlist namelijk niet. Mocht Biden inderdaad uit de race bewogen worden - wat in progressieve kringen inmiddels met verkrachting vergeleken wordt t.w.v. 16.000 likes - dan komt de opvolger uit dit kweekschaaltje. Onderstaat hoe het dit gezelschap vergaat!

Newsom: goed

Whitmer: heel goed

"Big Gretch"?

JB Pritzker: goed maar matig fit

Josh Shapiro: lekker in de wedstrijd

Killary: niet goed maar ook niet slecht

16.000 likes voor:

Ook al goed: Dronebama

Tags: biden, harris, vp
@Spartacus | 12-07-24 | 10:10 | 74 reacties

Reaguursels

