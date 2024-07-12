Hoe is het nu met Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, JB Pritzker, Josh Shapiro en Hillary Clinton?
Met Biden gaat het slecht, dus hoe vaart de rest?
Kamala: goed
didn’t laugh once ohhh they’re turning joe’s oxygen tank off TONIGHT https://t.co/PArkXR0zy0— ً (@sixinchbeys) July 11, 2024
Ja weet je, veel langer is de Democratische shortlist namelijk niet. Mocht Biden inderdaad uit de race bewogen worden - wat in progressieve kringen inmiddels met verkrachting vergeleken wordt t.w.v. 16.000 likes - dan komt de opvolger uit dit kweekschaaltje. Onderstaat hoe het dit gezelschap vergaat!
Newsom: goed
Reminder of what our economy looked like under Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/20pIFEiGFX— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 10, 2024
Whitmer: heel goed
The foundation of my career has been about showing up and I’ve learned that the most impactful leadership is about listening.— Gretchen Whitmer (@truegretch) July 11, 2024
Showing up and listening ensures we can deliver on what matters most to people. pic.twitter.com/AzhJfJeYrL
"Big Gretch"?
At a time when I needed it most, Detroit embraced me, and I embraced “Big Gretch.” 🕶️ pic.twitter.com/eHIeAnzwhq— Gretchen Whitmer (@truegretch) July 11, 2024
JB Pritzker: goed maar matig fit
Rebuild Illinois isn't just a plan to rectify the shortcomings of our past but to build better for our future.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 11, 2024
Thanks to the new public safety center at Emerson Park Transit, Illinoisans can now commute and get home with greater ease and peace of mind than ever before. pic.twitter.com/GzHp7GmODC
Josh Shapiro: lekker in de wedstrijd
A Fourth of July parade in your hometown just hits different.— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) July 4, 2024
Great to be with @Bob_Casey, @MadeleineDean, @malcolmkenyatta, and everyone in Glenside for another Independence Day! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MPStLRPA0E
Killary: niet goed maar ook niet slecht
What is wrong with these people?https://t.co/w6QzM7ZAKE pic.twitter.com/jOxAQaWecd— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 10, 2024
16.000 likes voor:
Ook al goed: Dronebama
President Barack Obama attends the USA Basketball Showcase in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/HW43s13gqs— NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2024
Pundits: Joe Biden needs to drop out.— Rebekah, Caffeinated Crone ☕️ (@RebekahWriter) July 10, 2024
Biden: No.
Pundits: But we really want Joe Biden to drop out!
Biden: No.
8 House Dems: Joe, the pundits say you need to drop out! They really want that!
Biden: No.
George Clooney: C’mon Joe, just relax! You’ll like dropping out!
Biden: No.…
