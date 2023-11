En hier ook nog maar een keer, las ik net ergens over Dublin, waar een Algerijnse terrorist 3 kinderen en een vrouw neerstak:

You know what's ironic about the current situation in Dublin, Ireland?

Ireland is known for being one of the most anti-Israeli and antisemitic countries in Europe.

They call the Israelis colonizers, even though the Jews are indigenous to their land. They judge Israel fiercely for its response in Gaza for the massacre of October 7th, in which radical Islamic terrorists raped and slaughtered over 1200 Israelis, looted their towns and villages, and kidnapped over 240 civilians.

AND YET,

after one horrific terror attack (sending prayers for the wounded)

they set alight the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Dublin that has been housing Illegal Immigrants.

Just imagine how they would respond if Islamic Jihadists would massacre 1200 Irish and kidnap 240 Irish civilians.

And they would be damn right for responding severely.

Maybe it's time for Europeans to understand that Israel's fight in Gaza against radical Jihadist terrorists and the radical Jihad in Europe is the same fight and that is poses a threat to the free world.

All the best to the Irish