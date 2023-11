Nog eventjes eentje van gisteren.

twitter.com/JustLuai/status/171963313...



"To those raising the Palestinian flag,



Where were you when ISIS was launched and beheaded tens of thousands of Arabs in Iraq, Libya, and Syria in the name of Islam? Why didn’t you take to the streets and raise their flags? Why didn’t you condemn the terror and call for a ”ceasefire”?



Where were you when Arab dictators and terrorists killed hundreds of thousands of Arabs in Syria and Libya? Why didn’t you take to the streets and raise their flags? Why didn’t you condemn the terror and call for a ”ceasefire”?



Where were you in the last decade when Saudi Arabia, backed by 8 Arab countries, killed 400,000 Yemenis, my own people? I didn’t see any of you take to the streets or raise the Yemeni flag. I did not see any of you condemning the terror and calling for a ”ceasefire” while Arab countries were slaughtering my own people.



This must lead to some self-reflection.



When millions of Arabs are slaughtered by other Arabs, you say nothing.



But when 7 thousand of Arabs are killed by Jews defending their right to exist, you revolt, you get angry, you storm the streets in the East and the West, you raise the Palestinian flag, you condemn the terror, you call for a ceasefire, you turn the world upside down.



Why is that?



Why were you so silent then but SO LOUD now?



Can it be that you are finally raising a flag and creating chaos because you only hate that the perpetrators are Jews?



Because you obviously don't care when millions of Arabs are killed by other Arabs.



Can it be that you storming the streets is just you venting out your hatred towards Jews? The same hatred we learned in our mosques and schools?



You speak of ”numbers and proportionality.” But by the rules of proportionality, you should not be raising Palestinian flags.



Unless, there is another agenda at play: Jew-hatred. Or as I would call it: Hatred."