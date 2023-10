Voor de 'jamaar Palestijnen kozen zelf voor Hamas'-roepers hier een relaas wat ik niet kan verifieren maar weldegelijk common-sense en common-knowledge bevat:

Most Palestinians have never voted in any election, let alone voted for Hamas. 52.3% of Palestinians are under 18, most of whom were not even born when the last election was held in Jan 2006.

Hamas won the election in Jan 2006 with 44% of the vote compared to Fatah's 41%.

56% did not vote for Hamas.

Hamas has not held any elections since then. No elections for over SEVENTEEN YEARS.

According to the latest Washington Institute polling, conducted in July 2023:

Hamas’s decision to break the ceasefire was not a popular move. While the majority of Gazans (65%) did think it likely that there would be “a large military conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza” this year,

62% supported Hamas maintaining a ceasefire with Israel,

50% agreed with the following proposal: “Hamas should stop calling for Israel’s destruction, and instead accept a permanent two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.” Moreover, across the region, Hamas has lost popularity over time among many Arab publics. This decline in popularity may have been one of the motivating factors behind the group’s decision to attack.

73% believed the Hamas government to be corrupt. Yet, Gazans saw little hope for electoral change. With no election since 2006, a majority of Gazans alive today were not old enough to have voted for Hamas.

Support of armed resistance was not always present. When Hamas openly fought the Palestinian Authority – which governs the West Bank and questioned the legitimacy of Hamas’ victory – and seized control over the Gaza Strip in 2007, over 73% of Palestinians opposed that seizure and any further armed conflict.

At that time, fewer than one-third of Gazans supported any military action against Israel. Over 80% condemned kidnapping, arson and indiscriminate violence.