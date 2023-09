Genocide bleek anders toch echt een van de meest effectieve manieren te zijn om CO2 te reduceren en de natuur te laten herstellen.

"Centuries back, around the 13th or 14th century: when Mongols stepped out to conquer the world, Their armies invaded the land that stretched from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea following invasions across Asia, the Middle East, Russia, and into Central Europe. These invasions over the empire spanned 22 percent of the Earth’s surface. resulted in a huge number of killings, an estimate of 40 million people that is said to be 4 times the mortality rate observed in World War 1 (WW1) and World War 2 (WW2) that is 10% of the population at the time.What amazes the human mind is how a man single-handedly eradicated so much of Carbon footprint. The Mongol invasion had the most significant impact on the ecosystem as This huge killing rate opened a doorway to nature. During this time so many people were assassinated, that large patches of the land went depopulated and large cultivated swathes returned to forests. This eliminated carbon by 700 million tonnes from the atmosphere that is about 0.1 part per million of the total.it’s about a year’s worth of carbon emissions today. This bloodthirsty ruler helped nature to get healing time and recover itself. According to environmentalists, Genghis Khan is the only historic figure who introduced man-made global cooling. We can call him an unintentional Agent of Nature. Although the road he took was difficult and brutal still ecologists believe it to be the first successful Man-made Global Cooling." www.acorecycling.com/blog/how-genghis...