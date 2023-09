Moest hem opzoeken!

A tradwife (a neologism for traditional wife or traditional housewife),[1][2][3] in recent Western culture, typically denotes a woman who believes in and practices traditional sex roles and marriages. Many tradwives believe that they do not sacrifice women's rights by choosing to take a homemaking role within their marriage. Some may choose to leave careers to focus instead on meeting their family's needs in the home.[2]

According to Google Trends, online searches of the term "tradwife" began to rise in popularity around mid-2018 and experienced high levels during the early 2020s.[4] The traditional housewife aesthetic has since spread throughout the Internet in part through social media featuring women extolling the virtues of behaving as the ideal woman.[5]

The tradwife aesthetic has been criticized due to associations in the United States and Britain with the alt-right and white nationalism, and critics often stipulate that tradwives embody what has been described as "toxic femininity" and internalized sexism.[14][15][16][17] Critics claim this is a tactic used by male alt-right adherents to recruit more women to far-right causes.[5]

Despite the link to extreme right-wing ideologies, not all tradwives endorse extreme ideas and ideology is not an integral part of the subculture.[6] Prominent British tradwife influencer Alena Pettitt posted on social media in 2020 that she was "dumbfounded" by the media's "smear campaign" against tradwives, arguing they were all being unfairly linked to extremism.[6]

Charles Sturt University academic Dr. Kristy Campion, who specialises in extremism, has researched tradwives and says that people should avoid "denouncing all tradwives as far-right extremists, holding them accountable for views they may not hold and demonising what is, for many women, an extremely personal choice".[6]

Seyward Darby discussed the tradwife aesthetic in her 2020 book, Sisters in Hate: American Women and White Extremism, and shared interviews with women who call themselves traditional.[18] She found that some women in the movement espoused tenets of the American political far right, including white supremacy, antisemitism, populism, and other ultraconservative beliefs.[18] Other researchers have identified a wide range of political views among tradwives which, while primarily conservative, range from the moderate to the extreme.[8]