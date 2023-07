:

Nog wat voorbeelden van 'Engels tussendoor':

Drents adrift

A hot-headed Drent in Ter Apel

who always ran too hard from staple

forsplintered his plate

when the waitress was late

and gave her a lell with the laple

*****

Rot yong

A terrible infant called Peter

sprinkled water in his bed with a gheeter

his father got woost

took hold of a cnoost

and gave him a pack on his meeter