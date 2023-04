Welke ‘kerk’ je er ook bij in gedachten hebt:

No one has said what the truth should be

And no one decided that I'd feel this way

If you felt as I

Would you betray yourself

But, you can't deny how I feel

And you can't decide for me

No one should fear what they cannot see

And no ones to blame it's just hypocrisy

It's written in your eyes

And how I despise myself

But, you can't deny how I feel

And you can't decide for me

And it's your heart

That's so wrong

Mistaken

You'll never know

Your feathered sacred self

But, you can't deny how I feel

And you can't decide for me

And you can't deny how I feel

And why should you decide for me

youtu.be/Uu-JIq4pZ2A