The article on Geenstijl.nl discusses the use of AI technology in the modeling industry, specifically highlighting the Dutch company Deep Agency AI. According to the article, the company has developed an algorithm that can generate realistic 3D models of people, eliminating the need for human models.

While this technology may seem like a major breakthrough in the modeling industry, it is important to consider its potential consequences. One major concern is the impact it could have on human models and the job market. If AI-generated models become the norm, it could lead to a significant decrease in demand for human models, potentially leading to job loss and economic hardship.

Additionally, there are ethical concerns surrounding the use of AI-generated models. As with any AI technology, there is always the potential for bias and discrimination, particularly if the algorithm is trained on a limited or biased dataset. Furthermore, the use of AI-generated models could perpetuate harmful beauty standards and reinforce unrealistic body expectations.

Overall, while the use of AI technology in the modeling industry may have some benefits, it is important to carefully consider the potential consequences and ethical implications before fully embracing this technology.

Are AI generated models a thread to real models and photographers?

AI-generated models may potentially pose a threat to real models and photographers, as the technology could potentially replace the need for human models altogether. If AI-generated models become the norm, there could be a decrease in demand for human models, potentially leading to job loss and economic hardship for those in the modeling industry.

Similarly, photographers may also be impacted by the use of AI-generated models. If clients are able to create realistic 3D models through AI technology, they may not need to hire photographers to take pictures of human models, potentially leading to a decrease in demand for photography services.

However, it is important to note that AI-generated models are still in the early stages of development, and it remains to be seen how widely they will be adopted in the modeling industry. It is also possible that AI-generated models could be used in conjunction with human models and photographers, rather than replacing them entirely.

Overall, while there is the potential for AI-generated models to pose a threat to real models and photographers, the impact will likely depend on how widely the technology is adopted and how it is used within the industry.