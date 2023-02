Zo maar even een nieuwsbericht uit 2019 - Business Insider 02-08-2019:

The US government is testing surveillance balloons that could track multiple vehicles from 65,000 feet.

The United States military is testing a new form of border surveillance technology: high-altitude balloons.

The balloons are equipped with radar tech that enables the tracking of multiple vehicles, day or night, in any weather conditions.

An FCC filing, first spotted by The Guardian, details the intent of the project: “To provide a persistent surveillance system to locate and deter narcotic trafficking and homeland security threats.”

The United States military is testing a new form of surveillance: high-altitude balloons. The tests, first discovered by The Guardian's Mark Harris in an FCC filing, are being conducted in South Dakota through the Sierra Nevada Corporation – a defense contractor employed by the US government. The balloons can float as high as 65,000 feet, and are able to track vehicles day or night, regardless of the weather. The goal of the balloons, according to the FCC filing, is: "To provide a persistent surveillance system to locate and deter narcotic trafficking and homeland security threats."

Bron: www.businessinsider.nl/us-government-...

Niets aan de hand mensen, gewoon doorlopen. En dooorrrrr!