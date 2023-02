Eigenlijk best apart deze reacties:

RU: "The Emergency Situations Ministry said that two airlifters and firefighting aircraft (Ilyushin Il-76 cargo planes) with 100 rescuers were on standby to help with relief efforts."

UA: "President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered assistance to Turkey. Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukraine stands ready to send a large group of rescue workers to Turkey to assist crisis response and is working closely with the Turkish side to coordinate their deployment."

Zoek de verschillen.