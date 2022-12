In Engeland maken ze zich druk om die vreeeeeeeselijke Jeremy Clarkson:

In an article for the paper published on Friday, Clarkson wrote that he loathed Meghan “on a cellular level”. He said he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

He added: “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

Nu is die Clarkson natuurlijk ook wel een jerk.