Voor alle duidelijkheid. En oh ja, ik ben een blanke Nederlander geboren in Suriname. Wie niet vraag ik mij af.

[Verse 1]

I had a pony, her name was Lucifer (How much longer)

I had a pony, her name was Lucifer (How much how much, how much longer)

She broke her leg and needed shooting

I swear it hurt me more than it hurted her

[Verse 2]

Sometimes I wonder what's going on with Miss X (How much longer)

Sometimes I wonder what's going on with Miss X(How much how much, how much longer)

She's got such a sweet disposition

I never know what the girl's gonna do to me next

[Guitar solo]

[Verse 3]

Everybody say you're using voodoo, your feet walk by themselves

Everybody say you're using voodoo, I've seen your feet walk by themselves

Oh, baby, that god you're praying to is gonna give you back what you're wishing on someone else

[Verse 4]

Come over here pony, I wanna climb up one time on you

Come over here pony, I wanna climb up one time on you

Come over here pony, I wanna climb up one time on you

Well, you're so nasty and you're so bad - I say I love you, I do

[Outro]

How much, how much

How much, how much

How much, how much

How much, how much

How much, how much

How much, how much

How much, how much

How much, how much

How much, how much

How much, how much