Adidas and Puma both started as the brainchild of two brothers living in Weimar Germany in the 1920s, initially working together to create the Gebrüder Dassler Schuhfabrik (Translated: Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory). This venture started in 1924, and for a while, the brothers were the only ones in Germany who produced sports shoes.

As a result, the factory would become a key supplier to clubs in the Hitler Youth after the takeover of the Nazis. Their shoes were even used as the official sports shoes for the German teams during the 1936 Summer Olympics held in Berlin.