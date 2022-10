forgetaboutit EU zzp tolkvertalers Siri en Google translate kunnen al veel , safe harbor data principe geldt dan niet meer want VS www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/j... The whistleblower said: “There have been countless instances of recordings featuring private discussions between doctors and patients, business deals, seemingly criminal dealings, sexual encounters and so on. These recordings are accompanied by user data showing location, contact details, and app data.”