San Antonio (TX)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a teenager has confessed to killing his father with a machete.

Police arrested 17-year-old Vincent Briones on a charge of murder after he confessed to the killing Saturday.

A landlord found 51-year-old Victor Briones dead under a pile of grass in the backyard of his home in the 1100 block of Kendalia.

