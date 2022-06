De mensen in Afrika maken zelf wel uit of er teveel of te weinig olifanten zijn. Daar hebben ze Nederland niet voor nodig.

In Botswana bijvoorbeeld: “ Botswana Opens Hunting Season With 287 Elephants on Offer”

“ Hunting, she added, is key to the survival of communities, which were deprived of income from professional hunting activities since 2014.

[...]

The government held auctions for elephant licenses in February last year, with each animal costing up to $43,000. Expedition operators buy the licenses and sell them at profit to overseas trophy hunters, who are mostly from the United States.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi's government lifted the trophy ban in 2019, in response to growing human-wildlife conflict, such as elephants trampling on crops and, in some cases, killing people.“

