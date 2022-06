Ik kwam deze uitspraak laatst tegen.

Is nog steeds actueel.

"Malcolm stated, “The white liberal differs from the white conservative in one way. The liberal is more deceitful and hypocritical than the conservatives. Both want power. But, the white liberal has perfected the art of posing as the negro’s (sic) friend and benefactor.”

“The American negro is nothing but a political football and the white liberals control this ball. Through tricks, tokenism, and false promises of integration and civil rights…,” www.opindia.com/2020/06/malcolm-x-war...

(En twee dagen later was 'ie dood.)