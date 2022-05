Grace:

noun

1.

smoothness and elegance of movement.

"she moved through the water with effortless grace"

2.

courteous good will.

"he had the good grace to apologize to her afterwards"

verb

bring honour or credit to (someone or something) by one's attendance or participation.

"he is one of the best players ever to have graced the game"

Goed gekozen naam! Lekker gewerkt!