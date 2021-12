Mark & Hugo, vaccineer kinderen vandaag.

Owensby is worried about multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.

"We can see it as early as two to three weeks," she said -- but most cases start turning up eight to 10 weeks after kids are infected.

MIS-C is marked by inflammation of the heart and other organs and it is usually seen in children who were not terribly ill with Covid-19.

"The vast majority are asymptomatic," Owensby said. "The scary part was they were totally normal kids before that. They did not have underlying disease. They were perfectly healthy kids who showed up in heart failure and shock."

The CDC reports 5,973 MIS-C cases so far, and 52 children have died from it. edition.cnn.com/2021/12/27/health/cov...

Be safe!