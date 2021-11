Current best estimates’ from the US Centers for Disease Control

Infection Fatality Ratio (chances of dying from an infection)

0-17 years: 0.002%

18-49 years: 0.05%

50-64 years: 0.6%

65+ years: 9%

Percent of infections that are asymptomatic 30%

Infectiousness of asymptomatic individuals relative to symptomatic 75%

Percentage of transmission occurring prior to symptom onset 50%

R0 (basic reproduction number of the virus) 2.5

Dat zijn dus de getallen zonder vaccinatie en gebooster.