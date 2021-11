Even een bondige mededeling van mijn voormalige wederhelft :

"i’m actually looking forward to the cabinet’s announcements tonight. i want more mondkapjes and restrictions. fuck all of these whiny viruswappies who just wanna dance. i can’t even tell you how many shitheads have gotten in my face and said shit to me about wearing a mask as they walk past me. i’ll never get that. they don’t have to wear one, nobody’s telling them to, and still they feel the need to say shit like kutmondluier as they walk by. fucking retards."

Ik sluit mij hier volledig bij aan.