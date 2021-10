From a office in Den Hague, Jessie calls at Five a. m.

to tell me how he is tired of all of them.

He says, listen, I've been thinking 'bout a trick to make them see

We could kill all farmers, VVD, D66 and me.

We'll make them drink lies and look for seashells.

Now, doesn't that sound sweet?"

Jessie, paint your pictures 'bout how it's gonna be.

By now we should know better, your lies are never free.

But tell me all about that little traitor by the sea.

Jessie, you can always sell any scheme to me.

Oh, Jessie, you can always sell any scheme to me.

He askes me how the CO2’s been.

I say, "CO2”, its just fine, but we use it to fool the people all the time.

We fin'ly took your propaganda down off the wall.

Jessie, how do you always seem to know just when to call?"

He sings, kill that referendum. Bring the electric bike and drive real fast."

And I listen to his lies . I swear to God this time it's gonna last.

Jessie, paint his pictures 'bout how it's gonna be.

By now I should know better, your ideals are never free.

But tell me all about that little traitor by the sea.

Jessie, you can always sell any dream to me.

Oh, Jessie, you can always sell any dream to me.

Jessie, you can always sell any dream to me.

He hates all the farmers, want to lay you down under the warm white sand.

And who knows, maybe this time things'll turn out just the way you planned.

Jessie, paint your pictures 'bout how your live is gonna be.

By now we should know better, your dreams will never be.

But tell me