“9 huge government conspiracies that actually happened“

3. More than 100 million Americans received a polio vaccine contaminated with a potentially cancer-causing virus.

From 1954 to 1961, simian virus 40 (SV40) somehow showed up in polio vaccines, according to the American Journal of Cancer. Researchers estimate 98 million people in the US, and even more worldwide, received contaminated inoculations.

Jonas Salk, creator of the inactivated-polio vaccine, used cells from rhesus monkeys infected with SV40, according to president of the National Vaccine Information Center Barbara Fisher, who testified before the Subcommittee on Human Rights and Wellness in the US House of Representatives on this matter in 2003, after researching the situation for 10 years.

