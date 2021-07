: The hottest air temperature ever recorded in Death Valley was 134 °F (56.7 °C), on July 10, 1913. During the heat wave that peaked with that record, five consecutive days reached 129 °F (54 °C) or higher. A temperature of 130 °F (54.4 °C) was recorded at the Furnace Creek weather station on August 16, 2020, but has not yet been officially verified. The valley again recorded that temperature on July 9, 2021.

Echt uitzonderlijk zou ik dat niet noemen... het is daar regelmatig boven de 50 graden.