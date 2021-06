Sigrid,

Your name it is heard in high places

You know the Aga Khan

He sent you a race horse for Christmas

And you keep it just for fun, for a laugh, ha-ha-ha

They say that when you get married

It'll be to a millionaire

But they don't realize where you came from

And I wonder if they really care, or give a damn

www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8XQZYIiNgo