Over BLM-feestjes gesproken. Men dacht even een nieuwe martelaar op het schild te kunnen hijsen. Een prominente Britse BLM-activiste was afgelopen zondag door het hoofd geschoten, het zou een aanslag zijn, een hoop fophef er achteraan. Blijken de daders 4 zwarte mannen te zijn.

"The Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head after four men forced their way into a birthday party she was attending and a scuffle broke out, police have said.

The latest details from the Metropolitan police came as they tried to quell speculation that the shooting was targeted.

Officers believe Johnson, who came to prominence last year as protests for racial justice sprang up across Britain, was probably an unintended victim and the shooting was not linked to her activism.

Police say one man believed to be in his 20s suffered a superficial knife injury during the incident on Sunday at about 3am in Peckham, south-east London.

DCI Richard Leonard, leading the investigation, said Sasha was fighting for her life and vowed to hunt down those responsible, adding: “Our investigation continues to make progress but we need the assistance of the community to find out who was responsible for this horrific attack that has left Sasha fighting for her life.

“We know there was an organised party taking place in the back garden of an address in Consort Road. Sasha was among around 30 guests at the party.

“Shortly before 3am, four black males wearing dark clothing have gained entry into the garden through a side entrance and in the ensuing melee a firearm has been discharged, injuring Sasha. The suspects have then fled the garden."

Gaan ze voorts klagen dat de zwarte gemeenschap weer verdacht wordt gemaakt. Het narratief moet de splinter blijven, die balk in hun eigen oog is de olifant in de kamer. Het geweld tegen leden van hun gemeenschap komt voor het overgrote deel uit hun eigen gemeenschap, heeft racisme geen biet mee te maken.

“We are disgusted by the way that this narrative has been portrayed as a ‘black-on-black crime’ and a ‘gang crime’, not acknowledging that this is a hate crime or a targeted attack at worst.”

