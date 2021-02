Then one night in desperation

The young man breaks the rules

He buys a gun, steals a car,

Tries to run, but he don't get far

And his mama cries

As a crowd gathers 'round an angry young man

Face down on the street with a gun in his hand

In the ghetto

As her young man dies,

On a cold and gray Chicago mornin',

Another little baby child is born

In the ghetto

And his mama cries.