Forbes, money and politics, schrijft:

Trump Shifted Campaign-Donor Money Into His Private Business After Losing The Election

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, which never received a cent from the former president, has now moved an estimated $2.8 million of donor money into the Trump Organization—including at least $81,000 since Trump lost the election.

While QAnon’s prophesied second Trump term failed to materialize in January, hardcore believers have projected their hopes onto a new inaugural date, March 4th. The rationale for the move is thin—even by QAnon’s standards—but the Trump Organization appears to be cashing in on the opportunity, offering rooms at Trumps’ Washington, D.C. hotel for jacked-up prices.