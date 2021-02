Soms is het fijn de boel van uit de UK te beschouwen, tabloid alert: One of the attractive aspects of the Dutch character is an insistence on plain speaking. Even so, it was quite something when, after we voted to leave the EU, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, declared that, as a result, 'England has collapsed politically, monetarily, constitutionally and economically'.

Let's bring things up to date, almost five years on. Rutte has just resigned as PM, after a child welfare fraud scandal. Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch business giant, abandoned its plan to move its HQ from the UK to the Netherlands (a plan Rutte tried to engineer by promising to scrap a dividend tax).

www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-92...