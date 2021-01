"You know what they want?

They want obedient workers.

Obedient workers, people who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork.

And just dumb enough to passively accept all these increasingly shitty jobs with the lower pay, the longer hours, the reduced benefits, the end of overtime and vanishing pension that disappears the minute you go to collect it, and now they’re coming for your Social Security money.

They want your retirement money.

They want it back so they can give it to their criminal friends on Wall Street, and you know something?

They’ll get it.

They’ll get it all from you sooner or later cause they own this fucking place!

It's a big club, and you ain’t in it! You, and I, are not in the big club.

"

(G.C., 2005)

www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJ4SSvVbhLw&a...