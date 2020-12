In the Indo-European languages (Armenian is one of them) “-ian” (“-yan”, “-ien”, “-jan”, “-ain”, “-an”, “-in”, etc) is a very common suffix of nouns and adjectives meaning possessiveness.

Background

In the past, an Armenian surname was generated from the first name of person’s paternal grandfather with an addition of the above-mentioned suffix. So each new generation in a family had its own surname different from the parental surname. This rule was effective in the East Armenians until mid-30s of XX AD.

In 30s, this rule was finally eliminated and Armenian surnames became unchangeable from generation to generation. That is why the majority of modern East Armenian surnames are derivatives from the masculine names popular amongst the East Armenians born at mid-XIX AD (i.e. grandfathers of the generation born in 30s of XX AD) with addition of “-yan” (“-ian”) suffix.