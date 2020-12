Vrij naar Ralph McTell, The streets of London:

Have you seen the Dutchman who walks the streets of London,

Dirt in his hair and his clothes in rags

He's no time for talking, he just keeps right on walking

Carrying his home, in two carrier bags

So how can you tell me, you're lonely

And say for you that the sun don't shine

Let me take you by the hand and lead you through the streets of London

I'll show you something to make you change your mind