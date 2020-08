In mijn avond ronde media stuitte ik in de daily mail op een artikel over politie en moslim. Een uitzonderlijk geval.

Iman, 29, quits job at mosque to become front line police officer in bid to help young Muslims stay away from life of crime and gang culture

Imam PC Emad Choudhury, 29, has quit his job and joined West Midlands Police

He changed careers in a bid to divert young Muslims from a life of gang culture

Said: 'Too many children are being killed and lives ruined through knife crime'